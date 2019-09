I Free-Bled On A $369 Period Sex Blanket To See If It's Worth The Price

While I never actually had sex on the period sex blanket — because my girlfriend is a very busy software engineer who works too much — I definitely see the appeal, for totally unsexy reasons. Bear with me here, it's about to get graphic: Most people who have vaginas get a period approximately once a month, they bleed for 3 to 7 days, and typically ooze between 10 and 35 milliliters of menstrual blood (that's 2-7 fully soaked regular tampons). I am not one of those people. My period shows up whenever it damn well pleases. Lately, that's been about once every three months, but at one point, my period rolled in like an unwanted houseguest and didn't leave for six months. And once it's there, I bleed way more than 35 mL. I've never actually measured it (because, ew), but trust me, it's like a horror movie in my pants. #ThanksPCOS