Why Are Some Men STILL Grossed Out By Period Sex?

Although 2016 was a great year for periods (i.e. the end of the "tampon tax" ), some people still see menstruation as a major cock-block: for five days out of the month, sex lives everywhere are sabotaged by an under-appreciation of the ovaries. When I had sex on my period for the first time, I was a) enlightened by the unnecessarily big deal we make of menstruation and sex, b) extremely humbled by how many subconscious hang-ups I had about my body, and c) very satisfied by the lovely sex I had just had, despite the blob. For a generation that preaches body acceptance and sexual empowerment, many women are still too sheepish when it comes to period sex. Periods have, in the past, been unfairly framed as nasty and messy, and the men who still (sigh) feel icky about periods have a fear stemming from the unknown, tangled in a web of outdated societal stigma. Most cisgender women bleed every month but – knowing, perhaps, that periods are a clumpy, gooey Pantone palette of red and brown – we’ve been taught to keep it private. Consequently, the idea of sharing it with a partner can be off-putting. According to a 2011 study , published in Feminism & Psychology, exploring women’s attitudes towards menstruation and sex, women attributed their negativity about period sex to partner discomfort and the emotional implications of dealing with that discomfort. The study’s author, Breanne Fahs PhD writes: “Heterosexual women often prioritise their partners’ pleasure over their own when assessing sexual satisfaction, so avoiding menstrual sex may also satisfy their partners’ needs or wants if their partners dislike menstrual sex.” Durex sex expert, Alix Fox agrees: “I think some women fear that their male partners don’t really know what they’re agreeing to.” However, a survey conducted by The Flex Company , creator of the FLEX menstrual disc for mess-free period sex, shows that “women are more than twice as likely as men to avoid having period sex with a new partner” and that “Bi, poly or pansexuals are most open to having period sex.”