Here’s What The Color Of Your Period Blood Means

Brown

As mentioned above, brown blood is blood that's been sitting around long enough to oxidize. That means that, if you see a small amount of brownish blood at the beginning of your period, it's probably some leftover blood from last month that didn't make it out. If you see it at the end of your period, that's just because your flow is slowing down. Bright red

"Day one and two blood tends to be bright red because it's coming right out and you see it right away," says Dr. Dardik. It's during these first few days that your flow tends to be heaviest and, therefore, this is also when you'll probably see the most clots.



Dark red

When your blood is a dark, rusty red color, you’re usually bleeding a moderate amount, but the blood hasn't had an opportunity to come out right away. For instance, you might notice this color when you first wake up in the morning because, when you're sleeping, you don't have gravity helping the blood out. "It condenses and congeals, and it comes out almost liver-colored," says Dr. Dardik. Other colors

Your period should pretty much always be somewhere on this spectrum of red to brown. But if you see anything that looks more orange or gray, that could be a cause for concern. Sometimes these may indicate an infection, especially if you have other symptoms, including abdominal pain (that's not cramps), itching, or burning when you pee. So, if you're worried, it's always a good idea to check in with your gyno.