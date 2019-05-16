Skip navigation!
Shop These 'Game Of Thrones' Sex Toys
by
Erika W. Smith
More from Sex Tips
Sex Toys
These Remote Control Sex Toys Let Your Partner Control Your Orgasm
Erika W. Smith
May 16, 2019
Sex Tips
Why Sex Sounds — Think
“Ohhhh!”
— Actually Make Sex Better
Whether from porn, an R-rated movie, or some real-life experience, we all know what moaning during sex sounds like. But why is that sound such a turn-on?
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
7 Sex Positions Perfect For Deep Penetration
Not everyone likes penetration during sex — but some people really love it, especially if it’s deep. Deep penetration positions, whether vaginal or
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
How
Jane The Virgin
Reimagined On-Screen Sex For Women
In 2014, when Jane the Virgin first premiered on the CW, it didn’t sound like a promising pitch: a show surrounding the virginity of a Catholic
by
Jaclyn Friedman
Sex
Sex Without Penetration Can Be Incredible — Try It
Too often, when we think of sex, we think of penetration. But sex doesn’t have to include penetration — plenty of people prefer sex without it! And
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
What You Can Do About Pain During Anal Sex
It’s no secret that anal sex is becoming more and more popular — and for good reason. If done right, anal sex can be can great way to stimulate a
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex School
When Is It Safe To Have Sex While Sick?
If your spring cold seems to be lasting for-ever, you might be wondering… is it safe to have sex while sick? There are plenty of illnesses that leave
by
Erika W. Smith
Mothership
What You Need To Know About Postpartum Masturbation
Giving birth is an intense and painful experience… but new parents are masturbating sooner than some might expect. One 2013 study found that 40% of cis
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
Roomies Sharing Vibrators Is Apparently A Trend Now
If three makes a trend, then we might have a friends-sharing-vibrators trend going on right now — at least on TV. In one scene in the new Netflix movie
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
Do Cannabis-Infused Lubes Actually Work? We Tested Them To Find Out
Right now, it seems like cannabis-infused products are everywhere. You can buy cannabis-infused face masks, lattes, gummies, bath bombs... the list goes
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
If You Don’t Love Receiving Oral Sex, Read This
In pop culture, receiving oral sex is often portrayed as the ultimate sex act for cis women’s pleasure — just look at Game of Thrones’ infamous Jon
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
If Sex Isn't Good At First, Is Your Relationship Doomed? (Sp...
This week, Jaclyn tackles a question about bad sex from one of her fans... QUESTION: I recently had a breakup that was much needed. We
by
Jaclyn Friedman
Sex Tips
How To Orgasm From Fingering, Like Tessa In After
In one particularly memorable scene of the new movie After, naive college freshman Tessa (Josephine Langford) and tattooed British bad boy Hardin Scott
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
What To Expect From Postpartum Sex
Whether you have a vaginal delivery or a C-section, giving birth puts your body through some major changes — not to mention the changes brought on by
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
Yes, It’s Safe To Have Anal Sex During Pregnancy
Sex during pregnancy is highly individual. Some people experience higher libidos when pregnant, some have lower libidos, and some don’t see much of a
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
The Best Sex Positions For G-Spot Orgasms
If you love deep penetration during vaginal sex — either accompanied by clitoral stimulation or by itself — you might love G-spot stimulation. "The
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
This Vibrator Was Designed To Make A Statement
“I like your ring!” “Thanks, it’s a vibrator!” That’s an exchange you might have while rocking the Palma, a new vibrator from Unbound
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
How To Simplify Having Sex Against A Wall
Sex against the wall frequently appears in steamy movie sex scenes and in many people’s fantasies. However, executing it in reality can be a bit tricky
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
Where Does Vaginal Odor Come From & What Should You Do About It?
Most of us have been conditioned to believe that any odor that comes from the lower half of the body is humiliating — and that includes farts, feet, and
by
Cory Stieg
Sex School
What To Know About Plan B Side Effects
While Plan B reduces your chance of pregnancy by 75-89% if taken correctly, it does have some potential side effects, like any other form of birth
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
7 Sex Positions For Beginners
If you’re considering having sex for the first time, you’ve recently become sexually active, or you’re with a new partner, you might want to begin
by
Erika W. Smith
Fitness
6 Sex Positions That Basically Are A Workout
Like a challenging barre class or long outdoor run, sometimes you end up ridiculously sore in places you didn't know existed after having especially
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
There Are A Lot Of Good Reasons To Masturbate On Your Period
How you feel during your period can vary from period to period. One month you might feel crampy and bloated and want to curl up in bed — other months,
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
How To Derive Even More Pleasure From Anal Sex
Squirting is a popular porn category, but although it's not as common IRL, squirting can and does happen — including during anal sex. As you might
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
We Found The Top 11 Women-Approved Lubes (So You Don't Have ...
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Sex
A Very Complete Beginner's Guide To Erotic Spanking
Spanking is one of the most common kinks out there, and if the thought of someone bending you over the knee (or bending someone over your knee) turns you
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationship Advice
To Have More Sex, Put It On Your Calendar
Some people might think that scheduling sex is, well, un-sexy. But if you’re in a long-term relationship in which you and your partner want to have more
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
What Nausea After Sex Really Means
Sometimes, the afterglow of an orgasm has the power to drown out all other feelings or sensations going on in your body besides pleasure. That's why you
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Colton Underwood Isn't Alone. How To Prep For Losing Your Vi...
This season, the only thing Bachelor Nation has been anticipating more than Colton Underwood's fence jump is what will go down during the Fantasy Suite
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
No, Hot & Sweaty Sex Cannot Replace Your Workout
Huffing and puffing. Sweating profusely. Burning abdominal muscles and sore arms. Feel-good endorphins pulsing through your brain. All of these bodily
by
Cory Stieg
