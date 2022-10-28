Let's reclaim the mantra of it’s not the destination, it’s the journey from the depths of #basic Pinterest boards and hand it over to our rear ends. Why? Because the butt needs a little bedroom rebranding. There’s a common assumption that being down for butt and anal play means taking a full battering ram to the behind (here for it, don’t get us wrong) but that’s only one way to explore the full pleasure
rectum spectrum that our bums can offer during sex and foreplay. You can opt for a gentle rectal or cheek massage, get into a little spanking and flogging, invest in a gorgeous dildo and a bejeweled plug, or you can simply take your lightly lubed finger on a Journey to the Center of the Earth.
Think of “butt stuff” like a different level in Mario Cart: all the surprises, hurdles, and joys of reaching this new level are relative depending on your experience — and every facet of the experience is why we play the game in the first place. Grab your headlamp and get ready to explore. We’re going in with a selection of the best beginner sex toys and accessories for the "butt stuff" you've always wanted to give a go.
