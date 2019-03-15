Skip navigation!
Guide To Orgasms
Sex
Yes, You Can Masturbate On Your Period
by
Erika W. Smith
More from Guide To Orgasms
Sex Tips
How To Derive Even More Pleasure From Anal Sex
Erika W. Smith
Mar 15, 2019
I'll Have What She's Having
Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Have An Orgasm
Sarah Jacoby
Feb 17, 2019
I'll Have What She's Having
10 Vibrators That'll Hit Your G-Spot
GiGi Engle
Feb 17, 2019
Sex
19 People On The Sex Positions That Drive Them Crazy
Polling a potential sexual partner on their "favorites" is a classic way to break the ice on a first date. What's your favorite color? Favorite TV show?
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Orgasms
All The Health Benefits Of Orgasms, Explained
It doesn't take a doctor or mental health expert to tell you that orgasms feel good. The involuntary contractions and release, plus the combination of
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Why Anal Sex Is Pleasurable For Some People — But Not Everyone
In a way, anal sex is like cilantro: some people find it scrumptious in moderation, while others tried it once, absolutely hated it, and vowed to avoid it
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
The Most Satisfying Sex Positions for Lesbians
It should go without saying that sex between two women is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, there's a lot of misinformation out there. "A lot of folks
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
3 Easy Sex Games For Couples To Try Tonight
When you’re in a long-term relationship, it’s perfectly normal to develop a sexual routine with your partner. After all, the more often you have sex
by
Laken Howard
Sex
How To Pleasure Your Partner's Prostate
My first image of pegging — as well as prostate play in the context of heterosexual relationships — involved a very binary gender swap. In my
by
Zoe Ligon
Sex
Slow Sex: The Key To Your Most Earth Shattering Orgasm Yet
Slow sex is one of those blissfully straightforward concepts that is — unlike, say, ‘blow job’ or ‘eating’ someone out — exactly what it
by
Ali Drucker
Sex
How To Have Sex In Every Room In Your House
Whether you live in a studio apartment the size of a shoebox, a shared apartment with five roommates, or a mansion with a guest house, you should take
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
14 Tips Clitoris Play Tips For When You're Masturbating
If you're a vagina owner, you're likely aware that your clitoris is a reported "magic button," which can give you orgasms capable of solving world peace
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
4 Reasons Oral Sex Can Be Painful
Oral sex is often considered an equalizer when it comes to the orgasm gap between men and women. For those who don’t find cunnilingus pleasurable,
by
Ali Drucker
Wellness
Anal Sex’s 45-Degree Rule Is The Key To Enjoyable Backdoor Play
Have you ever heard of the “45-degree rule” for anal sex? Well, not many people have. It’s certainly not given the attention it deserves. You can
by
GiGi Engle
Sex
How To Give Someone The Best Damn Oral Sex Of Their Life
You can never be too fabulous or too good at oral sex. - Someone, probably. Fact: Your oral sex skills always have room for improvement. There are far
by
GiGi Engle
Sex
Fake Orgasms, They're Not That Bad After All
A short walk from my home on the Lower East Side of Manhattan lies Katz’s Delicatessen, one of the neighborhood’s biggest tourist attractions. It’s
by
Lux Alptraum
Sex
These Detailed Sexual Fantasies Are Better Than
Fifty Shades ...
Even if you think you’re not kinky, there’s a chance your brain might be. And when it comes to getting turned on and orgasming, our brains deserve
by
Sophie Kreitzberg
Guide To Orgasms
How To Have An Orgasm From Anal Sex
If you have a vagina, the odds are that you need clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm. But there are some lucky people who report that they've achieved
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Guide To Orgasms
What's The Deal With Those Orgasm "Aftershocks"?
Most of the time after we finish having sex, my girlfriend and I cuddle in bed. But sometimes, as I lay my head on her shoulder and wrap my arm around her
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex Tips
The Most Important Thing About Eating Someone Out
Before I gave oral sex for the first time, I had a lot of questions and worries. That's not so strange — most people worry about having any kind of sex
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
Why Some People Can't Orgasm From Oral Sex
You are not a monster if you think giving or receiving oral sex kind of sucks. The stakes can seem high when your partner is between your legs and their
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Why This Legendary Type Of Orgasm Is Controversial
Female ejaculation, aka squirting, has become a lot more mainstream in the past few decades, thanks in part to porn. Indeed, many a porn video has led us
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Is The G-Spot A Big Lie? 3 Experts Weigh In
Ever heard of the G-spot? You can thank German gynecologist Ernst Gräfenberg for our knowledge of the "erotic zone" that's theoretically an orgasmic
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
How To Have A Nipplegasm
When we think about orgasms, most people probably jump right to thoughts about genitals. After all, that's how you make an orgasm happen, right? By
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
The Challenges Of Sex After Cancer
When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was in a long-term, committed relationship. Things had been rocky, and my life-altering diagnosis didn’t make
by
Caitlin Kiernan
Sex
19 Low-Key Sex Toys That Even The TSA Won't Catch
In a perfect world, we'd never have to be secretive about our sex toys while traveling. But since the TSA sees pretty much everything we pack in our
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex Tips
These Waterproof Vibrators Will Make Shower Time Extra Steamy
If there's anything better than an orgasm, it might be a relaxing, indulgent shower — so truly, it's hard to imagine a more perfect union than a
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
What Is Sex Magic? (It's A Lot Less About Sex Than You Proba...
Seeing the term "sex magic" tossed around on Twitter likely brings something super kinky to mind. Maybe you see those words and think about a woman
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
This Is What An Orgasm Looks Like
Ever wonder how your orgasm sounds compared to other people's? Well, good news — you can figure that out by consulting Bijoux Indiscrets' orgasm sound
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
9 Sex Positions That Will Take Your Tried-&-True Missionary To Th...
"Missionary position" is a bit of an unfortunate phrase, no? Many missionaries do fine charitable work, but thinking about them isn't exactly titillating.
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
More Stories
