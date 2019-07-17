Yes, You Can Bring Sex Toys On An Airplane — Here's How

Whether you have fantasies about joining the mile high club, or are headed to a romantic getaway with vacation sex on the itinerary, you've probably wondered if it's okay to fly on a plane with a sex toy in your bag. The answer is yes. Despite all of the limitations that exist for packing liquids and other everyday items, the Transportation Security Administration does allow you to travel with "adult toys."
The question is, how exactly should you pack them? According to a spokesperson for the TSA, "travelers can bring their adult sex toys in either their checked or carry-on bags." But you can't exactly Marie Kondo fold a dildo and shove it in your bag. So, ahead we've compiled packing tips from sex toy experts who know a thing or two about traveling:
Double-check the type of toy.
If you're not sure if your preferred sex toy for traveling is allowed, you can search the "What Can I Bring" section of the TSA's website, and see if the items are permitted in either carry-on or checked bags, a TSA representative explains. You might be surprised what flies; for example, "dildo," "vibrator," and "handcuffs" are all allowed on a flight. A more intense BDSM sex toy that could be used as a weapon, however, likely won't make the cut. A few years ago, a rumor swirled that the TSA had a seven-inch limit on dildos and other toys, but there are actually no size limitations on adult toys, the TSA tells Refinery29. (Although, the usual carry-on and bag check rules obviously apply.)
Pack them in smaller bags.
If your sex toy came with a travel bag, use it to pack them when you travel, suggests Alicia Sinclair, a certified sex educator and founder and CEO of B-Vibe, Le Wand, and The Cowgirl. Or, if it didn't include a pouch, use any zippered bag you might have for makeup or shoes. This isn't just a packing tip, it's also a sanitary one. The security bins that airports use are usually crawling with germs, so this step helps to keep them from getting contaminated.
Own it.
A TSA agent should 100% not make judgmental comments about your packing preferences. But, unfortunately when your traveling, you can't control the other hordes of people you'll encounter while in the airport. Sometimes the only thing you can do is own the fact that you've got a dildo in your carry-on. Emily Sauer, founder of the intimate wearable Ohnut, recalls traveling from a sex toy expo with a "hearty Rabbit vibrator" in the mesh pocket of her backpack. "It was liberating to blatantly carry around a big ol' vibrator," she says.
Stow them for takeoff.
While many people have had sex in airplanes, it's important to remember that it's still illegal to have sex in a public place. You're going to want to put away your sex toys before takeoff, and don't use them until you have privacy in your hotel or Airbnb. Another pro tip to consider: if they're battery-powered, remove them so you don't have to worry about accidental buzzing from the overhead compartment.
