Wheel & Deal With Amazon Prime Day's Best Luggage Scores

If you haven't already hit your Amazon Prime Day breaking point — AND, you also happen to be an avid traveler — then stick around because we've got more curated deals to sling your way. The annual sale event with two days of cross-category discounts is prime time for savvy jetsetters (or regular folks with impending vacation plans) to snag premium luggage with super slashed prices.
Shop our top travel bag scores ahead: from up to 30% off retro-style carryons to streamlined packing cube sets, luxe hard-shell suitcases, top-rated wheeled duffles, and weekenders. And if you still haven't reached peak levels of Prime Day fatigue, then keep on cartin' with the rest of our editors' dedicated deal coverage here.
