Amazon's Spotlight Deal On Dyson Won't Last Long

Elizabeth Buxton
Dyson's space and style-conscious home gadgets look as pristine as your space does post operating the futuristic things. And lucky for us, the premium cleaning machines with matching premium (read: bank account obliterating) price tags are currently on sale as one of Amazon Prime Day's fleeting Spotlight Deals.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to snag everything from its iconic Ball Animal 2 vacuum to cordless AnimalPro, Pure Cool air purifiers, air multipliers, and more all for up to 42% off. And be sure to peep the rest of our editors' live Prime Day coverage for the best deals curated right when they drop over the next 48 hours (and counting).
INFO
Dyson
Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum C...
$599.99$349.99
INFO
Dyson
Air Mulitplier Am06 Table Fan, 10 Inches, ...
$299.99$189.99
INFO
Dyson
V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$399.99$279.99
INFO
Dyson
Pure Hot + Cool, Hp02
$599.00$399.99
INFO
Dyson
Air Mulitplier Am06 Table Fan
$277.03$189.99
INFO
Dyson
Pure Cool, Dp04-hepa Air Purifier & Fan
$449.00$329.99
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
