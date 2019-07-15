Read on if any of the following apply: (A) You want to save cash on things you need, seriously want, or regularly buy; (B) You have zero patience for trolling Amazon; (C) — actually, that's it. This list is the cumulation of curated Prime Day deals for thrifty people with no time to waste. We've got the sale intel on everything from dresses to small-space furniture, luxury beauty goods from verified brands, and cheap n' cheerful kitchen gadgets. But you won't find too much of that on this utility list.
Advertisement
Get the details on the price-slashed goods that matter most ahead — whether it's basic wardrobe staples, R29 readers' most wanted beauty buys, or completely unsexy (but necessary) items like toothpaste and paper towels. This is your shopping cheat sheet to the VIP (very important Prime) purchases. Because after all, you're here to get. it. done.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 33
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara
This drugstore mascara is so good, we still don't believe it's less than $7. It lengthens lashes to Bambi-like effect, volumizes, and never, ever clumps.
2 of 33
Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This #1 Best Selling premium cleaner on Amazon is currently available for a 30% off (very) limited time steal.
Advertisement
3 of 33
JCrew Mercantile Lightning Deal
If you're looking to stock up on wardrobe basics, Amazon is offering 50% off JCrew Mercantile until tonight at 10:30 p.m. EDT (or while supplies last).
Read: How To Get J.Crew For Cheap On Prime Day (Ends Tonight!)
4 of 33
Danskin Capri Leggings
The black legging has become such a wardrobe staple that we devoted an entire story to the best ones found on Amazon. We like this trend-forward capri cut for bike rides, Sunday couch-capades, or even dressed up with a blazer and low heels.
5 of 33
Burt's Bees Purely White Flouride-Free Toothpaste
For those who prefer a completely natural, ADA-accepted, tooth whitening and mouth cleaning regimen, look no further than Burt's Bees Zen Peppermint toothpaste. This pack of three is 47% off just on Prime Day.
6 of 33
Crest 3D White No Slip Whitestrips
Zen peppermint aside, sometimes you need to call in for backup. An upcoming wedding, your high school reunion, red wine season...all good reasons to stock up on a box of tried & true Crest Whitestrips.
7 of 33
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
One of today's standout deals — at 60% off this top-rated electric toothbrush is a steal.
Advertisement
8 of 33
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Stila's felt-tip eyeliner is so famous, it goes by the acronym "SAD" (short for "Stay All Day") on Reddit message boards. If you're not already acquainted with the budge-proof stuff, pick it up for just $15 this Prime Day.
9 of 33
Womanizer Pro40 Sensual Pleasure Enhancer
If vibration isn't enough to get you to climax, a suction-based toy might be the ticket. However, once you get past the Womanizer's space-age design and problematic name, many who've tried it say it has given them the most intense orgasm they've ever had.
10 of 33
Woo More Play Coconut Love Oil Lubricant
Looking for a natural alternative to silicone? Woo More Play's coconut oil-based lube is discounted 20% for Prime Day.
11 of 33
Greenies Original Natural Dental Treats Value Pack
Lest you not forget about your best pal's dental hygiene while you were busy considering your healthy chompers. Greenies are on sale for 41% off for all sized doggos.
12 of 33
Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers
Since you didn't come here for tooth care alone, we wanted to make sure you caught this 47% off buy on adidas' top summer shoe, the Cloudfoam. It's currently full-price on adidas.com and doesn't come close to this cheap on competitor sites. There's a catch — select colors only. But we're partial to this soft pink.
Advertisement
13 of 33
Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers, 50-Pack
Skinny velvet hangers, what were our closets before you? This pack of 50 in ivory are the cheapest we could find at $14, but there's also a pack of 100 in black for 38% off if an all-black wardrobe is your thing. Both are the lowest price on the internet right now if you're looking to get your racks in check.
14 of 33
Clarisonic Mia Prima 1-Speed Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush
There are plenty of advanced facial cleansing products on sale today (like this highly rated no-name exfoliator brush for over half off). But if you're looking for the real-deal, Clarisonic's Mia 2 is it.
15 of 33
Seventh Generation 100% Recycled Paper Bath Tissue, 48 Count
Why lug 48 rolls of toilet paper from the grocery store to your home when you can order them on sale, online. You know you're going to use 'em all so you may as well go for it.
16 of 33
AmazonBasics Geometric Luggage Expandable Suitcase Spinner
Get your hands on a top rated travel companion that will help you carry on with geometric style and 30%-off ease.
17 of 33
Seventh Generation 100% Recycled Paper Towels
Same goes for paper towels. There's an additional 40% coupon available at checkout for these.
Advertisement
18 of 33
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette
The beauty brand's highly coveted eyeshadow palettes are some of the most popular items around. On Prime Day, you can shop four colorways of the 14-pan palettes — Soft Glam, Modern Renaissance, Prism, and Subculture — for just $29.
19 of 33
Levi's Wedgie Jeans
We nominate the Levi's "Wedgie" style for best jeans with the worst name. If you've worn the Wedgie, then you're in on its secret magical fit and not even Levi's own website (which also boasts some pretty good deals this week) can match this price.
20 of 33
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen
Home security shouldn't come at a price and with this Ring Wi-fi and Echo Dot bundle, it doesn't. This video camera/doorbell sends alerts to any personal devices you choose so that you can see, hear and if you like, speak to visitors from your phone, tablet or desktop computer.
21 of 33
Prime Day Audible Deal
What a treat it is to hear former First Lady Michelle Obama share her book in first person from Audible to your ears. The service makes it easy to listen to books anywhere. While Audible usually costs $14.95 per month, during Prime Day, new subscribers can try a three-month subscription for only $15. Think of all the books you can consume for just $15 in three months! Past subscribers get a Prime Day deal too — $30 off the yearly subscription fee.
22 of 33
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Headphones
Not a need, just a want. A years in the making, investment-worthy, heavy decision of a buy. The white pair is on sale at 31% off until stock runs out.
Advertisement
23 of 33
Sunday Riley Good Genes + Ceramic Slip Cleanser Duo
This is unprecedented deal on two beauty fanatic-approved Sunday Riley goods. Buy these two together and receive 40% off at checkout.
Read: The Pro's Guide To The Best Beauty Haul For Amazon Prime Day
24 of 33
The Orolay "Viral" Amazon Coat
The Coat is on sale for 40% off, everyone. We repeat, The Coat is on sale. Seriously though, the price continues to climb each season on this best-selling outerwear style, so if you're thinking about owning this warm crowd-pleasing coat, make your move now.
25 of 33
Docalon Early Pregnancy Test Two-Pack
You can never be too prepared — Docalon's pregnancy test duo is on sale this Prime Day, making each test ring in at just $4 each.
26 of 33
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Concentrate - Set of 2
Nearly all positive reviews on this natural house cleaning two-pack, including this one from a user named Library Girl (which sounds v trustworthy to us). "I’m a big fan of this product. I always buy the geranium scent because it’s a mild, subtle fragrance that leaves my house smelling fresh. I mix the concentrate with water in 3 spray bottles and leave them around my house. I use this product on my granite counters, hardwood floors and as a general all purpose cleaner all around my house. Highly recommend these non-toxic but effective cleansers to clean up the messes around our homes."
27 of 33
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor Blades - 6 Refills
If you have a Gillette Venus razor, then you know the drill.
Advertisement
28 of 33
T.J. Koch 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set
Over and over, R29 readers cite a good knife set as one of the things that changed their lives for the better. If you're not ready to invest in say a Henckels or Wustof knife set yet, this T.J. Koch's premium block at 56% off is a solid place to start.
29 of 33
Assorted Kind Bars
Prime Day's Kind deal is the brand's best ever. You can score 35% off a 32-count box of the brand new nut-butter-filled bars (scrumptious) or play it safe like we did (boring, but delicious) with this 12-count classic peanut butter dark chocolate.
30 of 33
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker
No Amazon Prime Day roundup is complete without a mention of the OG kitchen do-it-all, the Instant Pot. If you don't already own one (anyone?) then this is the time to shop it while it's hot. The price won't be this low until Black Friday rolls around again.
31 of 33
Waterproof Paperwhite Kindle
With double the storage capabilities and waterproof protection for easy poolside reading, this Amazon's Choice Kindle is currently on sale for 31%-off its usual price.
32 of 33
Hold up, there's more!
All of our editors' top Amazon Prime Day deals, right this way...
All of our editors' top Amazon Prime Day deals, right this way...
33 of 33
Linen Spa 3-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper
An add-to-cart essential that checks the following boxes: #1 Best Seller, made of ultra-plush memory foam, and available for 30% off.
Advertisement