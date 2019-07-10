The Pro's Guide To The Best Beauty Haul For Amazon Prime Day

Over the past few years, Amazon's Prime Day has become the digital-only equivalent Black Friday in July. The sales are incredible every summer, but this year in particular, the online destination where the world shops for everything from toaster ovens to mascara 4-packs is dropping a 2-day parade of Prime deals on July 15th and 16th — and it's better than anything we've seen before.
Of course, there are thousands of products being price-chopped during the sale, so your own savings will depend on what you're shopping for. The best place to start? The Luxury Beauty page. There, you'll find jaw-dropping deals on the crème de la crème Amazon has to offer, from brands like Sunday Riley, Clarisonic, and the celebrity-endorsed Waterpik — no mindless scrolling or filtering through potentially sketchy sellers required.
Ahead, find your handy guide to the best Amazon Prime Day sales across all makeup, hair, and skin-care products. Keep it bookmarked, because we'll be updating in real time as Prime Days get closer.
Sunday Riley
The Deal: Sunday Riley's Game Changer Kit — which includes a full-sized Good Genes serum and Ceramic Slip cleanser — normally retails for $140, but will be on sale for $98 during Prime Days. On its own, a full-sized Good Genes sells for $105, so you're basically getting the cleanser for free.
Clarisonic
The Deal: The Clarisonic Mia Prima exfoliating face cleanser will be 15% off during Prime Days. Plus, the fancier skin-tech tools, like the Mia Smart and Clarisonic Luxe Set, will be marked down by a full 40%.
Foreo
The Deal: Swedish beauty-tech brand Foreo is offering up to 35% off skin-care favorites, like the Luna Mini 2, a handheld vibrating face-cleansing device — which, according to brand, sold out in minutes last year.
Waterpik
The Deal: The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, made famous by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, normally retails for $90, but will be a special Amazon Spotlight Deal during Prime Days, marked down by half to just $39.99.
The Beachwaver Co.
The Deal: All Beachwaver hair tools will be marked down by 20% off during Prime Days.
L'Oreal Paris
The Deal: Stock up on all your L'Oreal beauty products, like everyone's favorite Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara and the Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, during Prime for 30% off, and the Root Cover-Up and EverPure Shampoo and Conditioner for 20% off.
Stila
The Deal: Select Stila makeup gems, like the Glitter & Glow liquid eyeshadows, will be marked down 30% off during Amazon Prime Days.
Covergirl
The Deal: Covergirl will drop a whopping 260 beauty products to the sale section on Prime Day, some up to 50% off. Favorites like the LashBlast mascara and Simply Ageless foundation are included, but with too many to list here, we recommend checking the brand's dedicated landing page on Amazon for all the details.
Garnier
The Deal: All your favorite Garnier products — hair and skin-care picks — will be marked down by 30% during the sale.
Clairol
The Deal: Clairol is putting nearly all of their box dyes and root touch-up products on sale, with everything between 30-50% off. Like Covergirl, Clairol also has a dedicated landing page to make shopping easier day-of.
Jane Iredale
The Deal: The beauty brand known for their clean mineral makeup and skin-care products is offering 30% off brand best-sellers, like the Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain and the Smooth Affair Facial Primer and Brightener.
Ethique
The Deal: Ethique is all about sustainable, zero-waste beauty products you can feel good about shopping, and for Prime Days, the brand is offering up to 30% off their top-selling beauty bars.
Banila Co
The Deal: Banila Co's Clean it Zero cleansing balm has amassed hundred of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, and the full-sized jar (normally $26) will be marked down to just $20 on July 15th and 16th.
Belli Skincare
The Deal: Belli Skincare, which is beloved for its focus on pregnant and nursing moms, is offering 20% off all its skin-care and body products for Prime Days.
