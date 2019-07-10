Everything You Need To Know About Amazon's Skin-Care Line Before Prime Day

Amazon Prime shoppers are savvy. If you're one of them, you probably appreciate the fact that you can add a pack of toilet paper and a luxury lash serum to your cart and have them both land on your doorstep two days later. And this summer, your shopping experience will be even more streamlined, because Amazon now has its own skin-care line.
The exclusive collection, called Belei, includes 12 different skin-care products, from a retinol-based moisturizer to a vitamin C serum. They're all free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and fragrance, not tested on animals, and come in bottles sourced from recycled materials.
“Our goal is to help customers spend less time and money searching for the right skin-care solutions,” Kara Trousdale, Head of Beauty for Private Brands at Amazon, said in a press release. “We took a simple, no-nonsense approach... developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality.”
Whether your skin-care concern is dryness, fine lines around your eyes, or hyperpigmentation, scroll through to see the entire collection, ahead. Add your favorites to you cart now... or better yet, during next week's Prime Day haul.
