"Once that whole process is happening, skin becomes more inflamed and red because the skin recognizes that something is changing, and so makes those little bumps into bigger, redder ones," Dr. Wedgeworth says — so if you hadn't noticed your blocked pores under the skin before, you're about to notice them tenfold. "For some people it can be really active, but it settles after that stage, so I always warn people that when it comes to acne, things get worse before they get better," she says.