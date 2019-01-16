8 Hydrating Balms For When Your Skin Is Basically Sandpaper

There are some things about winter that are cute — wool sweaters, fuzzy earmuffs, a coating of fresh snow spotted from the comfort of your bedroom window — and others that just aren't, like dry, dull winter skin. When your skin inevitably decides to throw a head-to-toe tantrum involving chapped lips, cracked heels, dry patches, and flakiness, there's only one solution to turn to: multipurpose balms, armed and ready to soothe and coax your dry self into a much happier place.
Traditionally thick and packed with soothing and hydrating ingredients, these products go above and beyond regular moisturizers, acting as a literal salve for all your skin woes, including skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. They also protect the skin barrier by guarding it against further damage.
Today’s do-it-all salves tick off all those boxes; plus, they come in unexpected formats like oils and stick balms, and harness unusual ingredients like noni fruit and bancha tea. So why buy 10 different products when you can just use one? Click through for the best in multipurpose beauty balms — your dry skin will thank you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. This story was originally published on Refinery29 Canada.