8 Hydrating Balms For When Your Skin Is Basically Sandpaper

There are some things about winter that are cute — wool sweaters, fuzzy earmuffs, a coating of fresh snow spotted from the comfort of your bedroom window — and others that just aren't, like dry, dull winter skin . When your skin inevitably decides to throw a head-to-toe tantrum involving chapped lips , cracked heels, dry patches, and flakiness, there's only one solution to turn to: multipurpose balms, armed and ready to soothe and coax your dry self into a much happier place.