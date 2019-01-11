Dry Winter Skin? Try One Of These Thirst-Quenching Balms

Winter skin isn’t always cute. Especially when it decides to throw a tantrum involving chapped lips, cracked heels, dry patches, and flakiness. That’s where multipurpose balms come in, ready to soothe and coax your dry skin into a happy place. Traditionally thick and packed with soothing and hydrating ingredients, these products go above and beyond regular moisturizers, acting as a literal balm for all your skin woes, including skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. They also protect the skin barrier by guarding it against further damage. OG favourites include Weleda Skin Food, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, and Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Skin Cream.
Today’s do-it-all salves still tick off all those boxes, but now come in different textures like oils and stick balms, and harness unusual ingredients like noni fruit and bancha tea. The bottom line: Why buy 10 different products when you can just use one?
Click on for the best in multi-purpose beauty balms — your dry skin will thank you.