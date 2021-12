Is It Unhygienic To Buy Skincare In Tubs & Jars? An Expert Explains

But that’s all it is: a conspiracy theory. "Any reputable brand that makes a skincare product in a jar will formulate the product with enough preservatives to stop bacterial growth," said Jen Novakovich , a cosmetic chemist who uses the moniker The Eco Well . "The brand will likely do something known as stability testing to make sure that the formula holds up in its designated packaging, and alongside how they expect consumers to use it," she continued. "There’s simple ways to ensure a product won’t go off like that, such as adjusting the pH of the formula to make it inhospitable to bacterial growth." Plus, you can always wash your hands before doing your skincare, you know.Then, potency. Jars can still offer great, long-term product potency, providing the product is well formulated, said Jen. "There’s a lot of ways you can ensure potency in a jar, like encapsulating the active ingredients," she offered. Encapsulation is the coating of an active ingredient within a kind of undetectable shell that offers it protection within the formula or helps it be better delivered to a deeper layer of the skin. You might have seen retinol suspended in a soothing or moisturizing agent to help stop irritation, for example. "If you’re someone who is concerned about this, you can contact the brand and ask them how they tested the formula to make sure that it's fine. Reputable brands will be happy to share that information," said Jen.