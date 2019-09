In the skincare world, retinol (another name for vitamin A) is your typical bad boy. A misunderstood rebel, you’re magnetised by his reputation, presence, strength, not to mention his exceptional skills in bed. Then all of a sudden, the rumours you shrugged off become hard to ignore. Now he's difficult, irritating and has more issues than Vogue. Definitely not the catch you first thought. And therein lies the problem with beauty's biggest powerhouse: retinol is one tricksy character. Since the 1980s, just about every skincare pro has preached countless sermons on retinol being the biggest boon for beauty. It’s mightily efficacious at waging war on wrinkles and obliterating breakouts. Even 30 years on, “there are no new products that can rival retinol” explains Dr. Ross Perry . There is an encyclopaedic amount of research to justify its utter brilliance but here’s what you really need to know. Its prowess lies in its ability to rev up cell turnover to lightning speed, which is the aim of the game in our quest for glowing skin. Now, you’re probably thinking, 'My AHA exfoliators speed up cell turnover just fine'. But retinol is far superior because it works in a more sophisticated way. "Your average exfoliating AHA acids work by dissolving the surface layers of the skin, thereby encouraging cell turnover as your body is forced to replenish itself with new skin. Retinol, however, works in the opposite way; it binds itself to receptors in our skin cells, which then force them into making so much new skin that top layers of dead skin fall off” explains Victoria Hiscock, product and education specialist for Alumier Labs UK. There’s also one big drawback. Retinol causes so much irritation that most people give up on it before they see results. As a consequence, it’s been unable to shake its stigma, losing out to South Korea’s bright, quirky and highly advanced formulations. New breakthroughs, however, are finally challenging the status quo – the next generation of retinol-based products might be one of beauty's biggest comebacks. The first quantum leap? Microencapsulation. This technology has actually been used in skincare for a while. It’s based on the premise that the retinol is encased in a nanoparticle (think balloon) before being added to the formulation. This protects the retinol, making it more stable in the cream or serum. It also means the retinol is time-released, allowing it to be drip-fed into the skin over time, reducing the risk of a reaction. Genius, right? Not so, says Clare Muir, director of training for Environ Skincare. "It sounds very captivating, but on testing liposome technology [the techy term for encapsulation] we've found it's too problematic to make sure the encapsulated retinol particle actually bursts when it hits the skin and then travels down into the various skin layers. There's too much to rely on to ensure the process is going to be successful. We don’t use it because we don’t think it really works.”