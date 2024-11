The Dr Sam’s Clarity Kit Has Changed My Skin For The Better

Happily, since using this kit, I haven’t had any breakouts to require a dab of the Neutralising Gel , a targeted spot treatment with inflammation-busting salicylic and azelaic acids, but I’ve heard great things. One TikToker claims she never believed in spot creams until she discovered this: “About 10 hours ago, I put this spot cream on freshly-cleansed skin and carried on with the rest of my skincare routine,” they said. “It’s now 10 hours later, and obviously I still have the spots on my skin, but they haven’t grown. They’ve [got] quite a bit smaller and way less inflamed,” they continued. “I just need to tell you that this is my favourite spot cream. I’ve tried lots of others and they never work, but this one? You can literally see the difference.”