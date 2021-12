This Filler-Replacement Serum Just Launched & It Already Has Near-Perfect Reviews

The results, much like the bottle itself, are reminiscent of treatments (like Botox) you’d normally get at the dermatologist. And that's no coincidence: Murad markets the serum as an alternative to getting filler, either because you want to skip an appointment or just aren't ready for the leap. But instead of using a syringe, the formula boasts three hero products that address wrinkles past, present, and future. (Although for the record, we are very much pro-aging.) Aside from the hyaluronic acid for a line-filling effect, hexapeptide complex helps add natural bounce to the skin. For the big finish, there's plant-derived squalane to ward off future wrinkles. "I've used many products but was never able to find one that helped erase my fine lines quickly," explains another reviewer. "This product gave my skin an instant boost and noticeably diminished the fine lines I have around my eyes, forehead, and cheeks."