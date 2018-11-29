These Products Are The Closest You'll Get To The Fountain Of Youth IRL

There’s nothing wrong with aging — after all, just think of the alternative. But while surviving another year of life on earth is something worth celebrating (that’s what birthday parties are all about, right?), for some people, embracing the telltale signs of getting older is another thing altogether. Whether you’re 25 or 85, there’s no shame in wanting to maintain the fresh, youthful glow of a much younger person. That’s what anti-aging skin care is for.
We’re still waiting for someone to discover the real thing, but for now, the closest we can get to a sip from the mythical Fountain of Youth lies in these 10 game-changing products. They might not exactly turn us into Tuck Everlasting, but we’ll take what we can get.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.