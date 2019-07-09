We Tried Every Product From Belei, Amazon's Affordable Skin-Care Brand

Amazon quietly unveiled its new in-house skin-care brand Belei earlier this year, and since then, it's been a dark horse of affordable beauty products that you can buy on Prime. The entire collection is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and fragrance, not tested on animals, and come in bottles sourced from recycled materials — pretty compelling considering the price point. So, ahead of this year's Prime Day, we've done a deep dive into the brand's entire scope of products — serums, moisturizers, cleansing wipes galore — to bring you our honest feedback on what's worth adding to cart.
Whether you've got dry skin or are feeling extra oily (summer skin probs, amirite?), Belei has something for almost everyone. And while all non-sale prices are under $40 year-round, with Prime Day right around the corner and deals expected on their top in-house brands, this might be your chance to shop the entire suite at seriously steep discounts. Study up before you make the purchase and see what Refinery29 editors had to say about the entire line.
