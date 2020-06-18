After deep-diving into Refinery29 readers' most unexpected Amazon buys, we found that many of these favorite items consistently came from the same category. Get ready for the Shopping team's newest edition of Amazon Hidden Gems: beauty.
The online shopping wonderland is already a well-known treasure trove for top beauty brands across the drugstore and luxury space — but, as for what people are actually buying and loving? We put out an open call to find out. Ahead, the top-choice hair, makeup, body, and skincare gems that R29 readers are actively adding to cart on Amazon. Buckle your shopping seatbelts and get ready to discover some game-changing beauty gems: from luminous $5 eyeshadows to tried-and-true acne-clearing pads, a foot exfoliator, hair pomade that smells like sugar cookies, and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.