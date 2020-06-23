Amazon quietly unveiled its new in-house skin-care brand Belei last year, and since then, it's been a dark horse of affordable beauty products that you can buy on Prime. Oh, and for a limited time, you can score the stuff on the cheap during Amazon's Big Style Sale.
In case you need a refresher, the entire collection is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and fragrance, not tested on animals, and come in bottles sourced from recycled materials — pretty compelling considering the price point. During the sale, you can get 20-25% off most of the brand's products, including the filler effect sheet masks, anti-ageing eye cream, and the deep cleansing charcoal face mask. (Just make sure to check the coupon box before adding it to your cart.)
We've done a deep dive into the brand's entire scope of products — eye creams, moisturisers, sheet masks galore — to bring you what's worth adding to cart. Whether you've got dry skin or are feeling extra oily (summer skin probs, amirite?), Belei has something for almost everyone.
