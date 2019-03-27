8 Skin-Care Products That’ll Leave Your Skin Feeling Silky Smooth

As much as we love a glitter-infused powder highlighter or a golden-lava-like liquid illuminator, there’s no more satisfying glow than the one that starts skin-deep. Being the tried-and-true glow-getters that we are, we know that constant hydration is key to maintaining a natural, dewy sheen.
Which is why we rounded up the latest nourishing skin-care products (for all aspects of your routine) that'll transform your skin to its silkiest, softest state this spring. From the lightweight, quick-absorbing cream from Weleda that lends enviable luminosity all day long to a whipped body butter that's ideal for slathering on before slipping under fresh sheets, there's no shortage of ways to show your skin some love this season. See for yourself, just ahead.