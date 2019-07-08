Here's How To Get $10 In Amazon Credit By Shopping At Whole Foods

A list of things everyone, not just Upper East Side and Calabasas residents, should buy at Whole Foods, always: bulk grains and nuts, bakery goods, wine, clean beauty products, flowers, and mochi ice cream. These products will always be worth the money and are more reasonably priced than you might think. Why are we telling you this?
Amazon’s Prime Day is less than a week away and any Prime member who spends $10 at Whole Foods will get $10 credit to use on Amazon come July 15th. This means if you did any Independence Day prep shopping at Whole Foods and scanned your Prime Code or gave your phone number at checkout, your Amazon account will we instantly awarded the $10 credit. The offer applies to any Whole Foods purchase made between July 3rd to July 16th.
Whether or not you can justify doing your weekly grocery shopping at “Whole Paycheck,” this is a deal for the budget-conscious shopper with a Prime membership. And if $10 credit isn’t convincing enough, here are some food deals that are happening from July 10th through the end of Prime Day on July 16th.
Whole Foods Prime Day Deals
- Organic Red Cherries at $3.99 a pound
- 1lb organic strawberry containers at two for $5
- Wild-caught salmon filets at $9.99 a pound
- 40% off RXBAR vars and nut butters
- 50% off self-serving mochi ice cream
- Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti pints at two for $6
