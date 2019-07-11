Amazon Prime Day is as much a chance to stock up on discounted essentials as it is for finally buying that pricey Instant Pot you've been holding out on. True bargain hunters know the real savings come from items you get the most cost per use from. Hence why underwear (the biggest necessity of all) should be at the top of your list this upcoming sales week.
If there's one thing one can never have too much of, it's undies. A decent stockpile of bras and panties is the only thing keeping that dreaded laundry day at bay. Luckily, Prime Day is bound to be chock-full of lingerie deals. From nude thongs to sports bras, sticky pasties (available in all skin tone shades) and lacy bralettes, no skivvy is being left untagged. Ahead are some of the best underwear offerings Amazon has to offer. Keep an eye out for which ones make the Prime Day cut come Monday, July 15.
Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Thong Panty
This six pack of thongs will ensure you have a fresh pair of undies for almost every day of the week.
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
With over 1,676 customer reviews, this Calvin Klein cotton bralette has proven to be the ultimate crowd pleaser.
Nippies Skin Adhesive Pastie
Nippie's ultimate nipple covers are available to buy in three skin shades — creme, caramel, and cocoa —and two sizes — one for women who wear an A-C cup and one for women who wear cup sizes D and up.
Wacoal Women's Retro Chic Underwire Bra
We're big proponents of keeping reviews in mind while shopping. At 4.4 stars with over 1,000 reviews, we're trusting this Wacoal bra is a good buy.
Amazon Essentials Light-Support Seamless Sports Bras
These racerback sports bras are great to wearing during low-impact workouts or for running errands around town.
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Boyshort Panty
I see London, I see France, I see a damn comfortable pair of underpants.
Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Deep V Bralette
Stock up on this cheap lacy bralette in every color.
Cosabella Thong Panties
Cosabella's Never Say Never thongs are now available in multiple shades of nude.
Adidas Sport Sports Bra
Amazon is a go-to stop for just about everything anymore, including name brand activewear.
