There's a lot to love about the fleeting mecca of online deals that is Amazon Prime Day. In the same shopping cart, you could have a flat screen TV for under $150, an odd but useful kitchen gadget, and a budget-friendly, IG-approved statement handbag. But Prime Day is more than just a slew of discounts and steals. It's an emotionally chaotic journey of confusion, stress, and joy that ultimately leads to some great deals — just make sure you buy what you need and not just stuff. If you ask us, some of the safest buys are the snacks and cabinet stock — and there are plenty of sweet sales and scrubbing good cleaning products on Prime Pantry that you simply can't go wrong with, including $10 off all orders of $40 or more.
Why would we ever lug a case of waters from the grocery store again when we can get it sent straight to our doorstep? Why settle for a single Rice Krispies Treat from the bodega when Amazon will send you a megabox filled with 50 of them to dole out exactly when needed? Plus, Prime Pantry has become a go-to destination for essentials like toilet paper, cleaning products, and other household supplies. So in between scooping up another nail polish and uncovering the Amazon's hidden gems this Prime Day, don't forget to click through our selection of the best deals on Pantry.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Breakfast Bars
Is it just us, or do these delicious grab-and-go breakfast bars (made with real fruit and whole grains!) taste better when they're 40% off?
Celebrate Prime Day with $10 off orders of $40 or more in Prime Pantry. Use code PANTRY at checkout.
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats
Stock up on all the classics, starting with the puffed, marshmallow-y goodness of a Rice Krispies Treat (and by one, we mean 16).
Bear Naked Peanut Butter & Honey Granola Bites
Upgrade your snack game with these gluten-free granola bites that are minimally processed with simple ingredients. And at 30% off, why not try something new?
Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels
Pretzels are definitely a pantry staple, especially if you can get your hands on a big pack of them. Enjoy 20% off this Snyder's of Hanover container, and save $5 if you buy 5.
Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes
Easy on your wallet and on the environment, these cleaning wipes remove dirt and grime and will biodegrade. Toss 'em right in the compost when the job is done to help reduce waste.
Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong Toilet Paper
It's simple: You can never have too much toilet paper. Buy 5 packs and save $5, and never worry about running out again (at least for a good while).
Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner
A sparkling clean bathroom doesn't happen on its on (imagine if it did, though?). Save on products like this spray bottle which cleans, disinfects and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.
Colgate Express Whitening Toothpaste
There's a lot to smile about with 20% off Colgate's Optic White Platinum Express toothpaste. Its breakthrough formula will get you whiter teeth in just three days.
Glad Food Storage Containers
With this set of five food storage containers for under $2, we're suddenly convinced to actually commit to weekly meal prepping.
Clorox 2 Stain Remover and Color Booster Packs
These 3-in-1 packs brighten colors, help remove odors, and fight tough stains so you can keep your clothes looking fresh for longer. And the way we see it, you're not just saving on the product, you're saving on the dry cleaning bill too.
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
Instead of a single container of disinfecting wipes, go for a multi-pack that allows for you to keep canisters in all areas of your home so they're easily accessible in any kind of emergency.
Planters Deluxe Salted Cashews
Nuts for nuts? Now you can save 30% off your favorite kind — whether you're passionate about peanuts or crazy for cashews.
Frito Lay Ultimate Snack Package
Cookies and crackers and pretzels, oh my! This snack package has 40 of your favorite Frito Lay treats perfect for any snacking occasion.
KIND Dark Chocolate, Cherry and Cashew Bars
A tasty and gooey blend of cherries, cashews, and almonds drizzled in dark chocolate... Need we say more? All 12-count boxes of KIND bars are 35% off, including best-selling flavors like Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate.
And as if that deal wasn't delicious enough, KIND's new Chocolate Peanut Butter and/or Honey Almond Butter Filled snack bars will be 35% off 32-count boxes.
Hint Fruit-Infused Water Variety Pack
For a healthy alternative to your preferred sugary drink, enjoy a discount on twelve bottles (and zero calories!!) of pure water combined with the subtle flavors of cherry, watermelon, pineapple, and blackberry. Plus, first-time subscribers get an additional 40% off their order.
Hold up, there's more!
All of our editors' top Amazon Prime Day deals, right this way...
