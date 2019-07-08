Get Your Clean On With These Under-$10 Amazon Gadgets

Whether you're the type of person who begins planning your spring cleaning strategy in late December (how very Marie Kondo of you!) or the sort who would rather just cough up the cash for a Handy cleaner, there's something to be said for a fun new cleaning gadget. We know, "fun" and "cleaning" don't usually get used in the same sentence, but when you're talking about a smiling sponge or a plastic mushroom that sucks up your crumbs, the word applies.
The best part is that all of these helpful home buys are available on Amazon for $10 or less. But really, who can put a price on finally acquiring the motivation to clean out your microwave after all these frozen entree-eating years? And with Amazon Prime Day hot on the horizon, it's time to stock up and save on these affordable home-cleaning essentials.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.