Why I'm (Kind Of) Over Trader Joe's

I don’t remember the first time I shopped at Trader Joe’s , but I can say that the grocery store has been a constant in my life since I moved to New York City almost six years ago. Despite the fact that I’ve never really lived a convenient distance from one, I’ve nevertheless made a pilgrimage there at least once a month. Once inside, I proceed to be continually vexed by things like how crowded it is, how many times I have to quietly murmur “excuse me” before the sea of shopping carts is parted and I am granted access to the elusive cheese shelf , and whether or not that lady behind me just rammed her cart into the backs of my legs on purpose. I emerge an hour later, having spent half that time waiting in line, with two to three brown paper bags overstuffed with snacks, microwaveable dinners, and stunningly cheap wine. Let me make one thing clear before we move any further: What I’m about to say is not meant to in any way disparage the Trader Joe's wine section (or, if you live in New York and shop on 14th street, the beloved Trader Joe's wine store). Anywhere that I can purchase three bottles of very decent wine for under $20 total is alright in my book. But I do have something I need to get off my chest: I’m kind of over Trader Joe’s.