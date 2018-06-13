Why I'm (Kind Of) Over Trader Joe's

I’ve also, coincidentally, spent much of my 20s battling depression. I do not blame this on Trader Joe’s and their proliferation of frozen dining options. If anything, said meals have kept me from being sad and hungry. But depression is one of those things that everyone deals with in their own way, and often, those coping mechanisms must necessarily change over time. In the past, I haven’t always been the best at this, responding to my overwhelming sense of melancholy by ignoring all text messages, not leaving the house for days in a row, and, yes, subsisting largely off bowls of microwaveable whatever. When I'm in the fog of depression, this behavior often feels right, but it’s also not exactly constructive. And in the spirit of better managing my mental health, I’ve decided to actively try to resist the urge to allow any future depression that should befall me to spiral and take over my life. Grooming, socialization, and eating habits included.