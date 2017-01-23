Trader Joe’s Just Made It Easier To Eat Cheese All Day, Every Day

If you've long aspired to spend all your time eating cheese, we applaud you for committing to such a noble pursuit, and we're here to let you know that Trader Joe's just released a product that's going to aid you in your journey. The new Trader Giotto’s Oven-Baked Cheese Bites are different from any other cheesy snack we've seen. They aren't cheese-flavored crackers or cheesy puffs — not that we turn our nose up to those. Instead, the oven-baked cheese bites are literally bite-sized pieces of real cheese, and they come in a little pouch, perfect for your snacking pleasure. According to the Trader Joe's website, the snack is made by baking bites of Grana Padano and semi-aged cheese to get delicious crisps, which are 100% gluten free. You can, of course, pop the baked bites straight into your mouth or use them to add a bold crunch to your salads or soups. Like all our favorite TJ's snacks, the new Trader Giotto’s Oven-Baked Cheese Bites are very reasonably priced at just $2.49 per 2.12-ounce pouch. They're apparently also "shelf stable," even without added preservatives. You know what that means. Next time you hit up Trader Joe's, make a point to stock up so you can always have real cheese on hand. These bites are a real game-changer for all the cheese lovers out there.
