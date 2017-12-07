Story from Food & Drinks

These Trader Joe's Products Will Forever Change The Way You Snack

Elizabeth Buxton
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Our relationship with Trader Joe's is not platonic; it is full-on romantic. And just like any romance, it has its ups and its downs. But instead of focusing on the rocky times (ahem, the mile-long lines and general mayhem) let's take a moment to recognize the magical moments — a.k.a the cheese section.
The dairy area at TJ's is the stuff that gourmet-on-a-budget dreams are made of: delicious, well-stocked, cheap, and filled with character. Running the gamut from classic, creamy Bries to full-bodied blues, unexpected goat-cheese blends, and so many more, there are enough insanely affordable options for total cheese-plate domination. And because we're so intimate with Mr. Joe, we won't stop there. We'll be pairing these wonderful wedges with some of their equally thrilling cracker counterparts.
So grab a bottle of wine, light a candle, and get ready to fall even more deeply in love with our favorite grocery chain (if that's even possible).
Pair: Brie Stuffed With Garlic & Herbs
A smooth and creamy Wisconsin brie layered with a savory mix of garlic, parsley, and onion powder.
With: Fruit & Nut & Other Stuff Crisps
A sweet vessel (packed with almonds, flaxseeds, poppy seeds, dried apricots, cherries, cranberries, and orange oil) to compliment the savory brie.
Pair: Cranberry Chèvre Fresh Goat Cheese
A festive blend of creamy goat cheese coated in candied cranberries.
With: Scalloped Cracker Trio
Savory scallop-shaped crackers flavored with rosemary, red chili, and garlic.
Pair: Pub Cheese
A creamy, spreadable sharp cheddar blend.
With: Cornbread Crisps
Sweet, salty, and crunchy cornbread crisps that are ready for dipping and dunking.
Pair: Apricot Cherry Cranberry Goat’s Milk Cheese
A creamy goat cheese coated with sweet pieces of dried apricot, cherry, and cranberry.
With: Pita Crisps With Cranberries & Pumpkin Seeds
Crunchy pumpkin seeds with chewy cranberries take these savory-sweet pita chips up a notch.
Pair: Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
Creamy, pre-sliced cheese bliss.
With: Organic Baguette
Not quite a cracker — but toasted in the oven, sliced, and covered with TJ's fresh mozz and a drizzle of olive oil? We'll plate it, and take it.
Pair: Queso de la Mancha Manchego
This cheese is aged six months for an optimal light and nutty flavor.
With: Meyer Lemon Cookie Thins
For a surprisingly tangy-sweet combo.
Pair: Double Créme Brie With Truffles
Brie AND truffles? And we never purchased another cheese, ever again.
With: Honey Graham Crackers
Trust us; The creamy brie and savory truffles compliment the sweet and crunchy honey grahams in a miraculous way.
Pair: Espresso Mélange Cheddar Cheese
Brace yourselves for a unique and punchy mix of cheddar, gruyere, AND espresso coffee grounds.
With: Classic Original Water Crackers
The necessary even-keel base for such a loud slice of java-cheese.
Pair: Mini Basque Cheese
A semi-soft French sheep's milk, this mini Basque tastes (and slices) best at room-temp.
With: Brioche Toasts
Like bread and butter, baby.
Pair: Creamy Toscano Cheese
Soaked in Syrah for extra levels of creamy complexity.
With: Social Snackers
These crackers pack the perfect buttery flakes to compliment the creamy Toscano.
Pair: Grand Blue Blue Cheese
This bold, sharp, and tangy blue is simply grand.
With: Cranberry Coconut Snacking Crackers
The sweetness of these snacking crackers cut and compliment the Grand Blue's complexity.
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Pair: Jalapeño & Honey Chevre
TJ's spreadable (a key addition to any successful cheese plate) and spicy-sweet goat cheese has become a fast fan-favorite.
With: Raisin Rosemary Crisps
These crackers compliment the chevre's flavor complexity with a subtly sweet crunch — basically the underrepresented sister to the Fig & Olive Crisps.
Pair: Buenalba With Paprika Cheese
A blend of goat (tangy) and sheep's (smooth) milk, this spiced-up cheese hails all the way from Spain.
With: Pita Bite Crackers
With Buenalba cheese bringing the serious heat, these simple, sea-salted pita bites keep things cool.
Pair: Cave-Aged Blue Cheese
According to TJ's #fearless flyer, this cheese is aged for 75 days in a Minnesotan sandstone cave — and because of this, it obviously tastes rich AF.
With: Fig & Olive Crisps
These fig and olive crisps are the ideal vessel for crumbles of savory blue cheese — and they also happen to be my all-time favorite crunch snack from TJ's (so there's that).
Pair: Parmesan Cheese
Sometimes, a wedge of aged Parmesan is all you need.
With: Roasted Gorgonzola Crackers
If you're really in need of a pick-me-up, just pair that Parm with some cheese-flavored crackers! Yes, friends: cheese on cheese.
Pair: Manchego Anejo Cheese
TJ's keeps the game fresh with its mature Spanish cheeses — this manchego is aged for approximately a year, so you know it's sophisticated and whatnot.
With: Seeded Mango & Ginger Crisps
Tangy mango pairs up with wild ginger to make nutty manchego young again: in theaters this fall.
Pair: Camembert
Camembert is complex, but soft.
With: Savory Thins
So do it a favor and spread it gingerly on these Savory Thins — they understand where Camembert is coming from.
Pair: Apple Pie Cheddar Cheese
Just go with it.
With: Multigrain Crackers
Think of these as the crust to your cheese-and-cracker pie.
Pair: "Unexpected" Cheddar Cheese
Cheddar that almost tastes like Parmesan, but is still definitely cheddar? Unexpected indeed.
With: Pumpkin Soup Crackers
Paired with these seasonal snackers, even Unexpected Cheddar feels...familiar.
Pair: 1,000 Day Gouda Cheese
This good gouda has been aged for 1,000 days, meaning over 32 months, meaning nearly three years.
With: Bite Size Everything Crackers
Savor that three-year Gouda as long as possible, sliced atop these bite-size bites.
Pair: Triple Creme Brie Cheese
Maybe regular grocery stores will settle for single-creme (?) Brie, but TJ's won't stop there!
With: Belgian Butter Almond Thins
Triple-creme Brie on a Belgian butter almond thin? Apparently, we're taking today's snack to Europe.
Advertisement
Pair: Italian Truffle Cheese
Because truffle cheese.
With: Rosemary Italian Style Crackers
Italian truffle cheese just makes sense with Italian-style crackers (and, well, with everything).
Pair: St. Nectaire Cheese
I will admit: I am not entirely sure what this cheese's deal is. But it's delicious.
With: Fig Butter
Take that fancy mystery cheese and slather it with some fig butter for a sweet and savory success.
Pair: English Ale Cheddar Cheese With Mustard
Just the Olde English lettering on this wedge is enough to send us running to the Cheesemonger's Shoppe.
Advertisement
With: Whole Grain Crispbread
The mustardy notes in the cheese go marvelously with the smooth crispbread.
Pair: Fromager D'Affinois Garlic & Herb Cheese
Oui oui, the Fromager D'Affinois is trés bon.
With: Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps
Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps are the wacky cousins of Fig and Rosemary Crisps, always outshining them when they visit for the holidays — and making music with the savory Fromager D'Affinois.
Pair: Sheep's Milk Cheese With Black Olives
Now you don't even need to buy olives for that cheese plate.
With: Some Enchanted Cracker
Because any snack feels gourmet when your crackers are enchanted.
