The BEST Wines To Buy At Trader Joe's

The cat's been out of the bag regarding our feelings on Trader Joe's — and our obsession remains undying. This bargain grocery chain is the stuff that our foodie-on-a-budget life is built atop. Without it we would surely crumble. Whether in the market for an affordable frozen feast, cult-favorite snack, or even just a banana (seriously, they were rated a top product of 2016), TJ's has it all. Leading us to what may be the best part about that "all" — the wine.
This section of our supermarket superhero is not to be overlooked. And if you're in the blessed vicinity of a wine store location, we have three major reasons why you should check it out. First, it's cheap (i.e. the majority of bottles clock in around $10). Second, the selection is refreshingly eclectic (e.g. vineyards hailing across California, France, Hungary, Italy, and more). And last, but not least, the tasting notes are quality — you just need to know which ones to snatch and hoard in your cart. So we've gone ahead and rounded up nine of TJ's finest. From whites to reds and Europe to South America, perfect any occasion you choose. We're ready to pop the cork and sip on these steals.