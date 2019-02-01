These Are The 6 Best Trader Joe's Dips, According To Employees & Customers

Olivia Harrison
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet.
For some of us less-then-enthusiastic football fans, Super Bowl parties aren't so much about who's playing — seriously, who is playing? No, these annual celebrations that just so happen to be prompted by a football game are really all about the food. However, just because the highlight of the Super Bowl each year is the spread doesn't mean that we have to toil away in the kitchen for hours leading up to kickoff time. Even the most serious of foodies can be satisfied by a store-bought spread, especially if it includes dips from Trader Joe's.
Ahead, you'll find six dips that, according to a Trader Joe's representative, are "favorites among Crew Members and customers." They'll likely be a hit with football fans and those guests that are just there for the food. Now all you'll need is a spread of chips, veggies, and crackers to act as a vehicle for getting said dips from the container to your mouth.
Related Stories
The Most Popular Trader Joe's Items In Each State
Trader Joe's To Change Delivery Policy
The Top Googled Super Bowl Food In Each State

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series