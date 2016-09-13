We wax poetic about Trader Joe's products all the time. We live off the snacks and have a stock of go-to frozen meals on hand in case of emergency, or you know, just for whenever. (Seriously that microwavable chicken tikka regularly saves us from splurging on takeout.) But sometimes, we get home with a slew of delicious-sounding items to try and we have no idea what to make with them. Sure, frozen falafel is great and all, but dunking them straight from the microwave into a container of hummus isn't exactly our ideal dinner.
So, we got to thinking and put together some TJ's hacks that are going to be our new weeknight bread and butter (or, uh, meat and potatoes). Each recipe (if you can even call them that — they are more like throw-together plans) features a main frozen item and some easy ingredients that will help turn it into a finished plate in no time. With five-minute burrito bowls to the easiest fish tacos we've ever made, we're actually excited to "cook" tonight.