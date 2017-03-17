Happy Friday, everyone. Today is the day we've all been waiting for. The day when some offices may even offer up a bagel spread as tribute for celebrating another work week survived. And if your office doesn't happen to be in on the "Free Bagel Fridays," then maybe you pack yourself a tasty treat to commence the oncoming weekend feels. Perhaps that treat is a pre-made frozen breakfast burrito from none other than, our favorite, Trader Joe's. Made with a combo of fluffy eggs, tender potatoes, melty cheese, and crisp turkey bacon. Ready to be popped in a microwave (or oven) and zapped to breakfast perfection. If this does happen to be the case for you, we're going to have to ask you to please put that burrito down. Seriously, step away from the burrito.