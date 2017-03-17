Happy Friday, everyone. Today is the day we've all been waiting for. The day when some offices may even offer up a bagel spread as tribute for celebrating another work week survived. And if your office doesn't happen to be in on the "Free Bagel Fridays," then maybe you pack yourself a tasty treat to commence the oncoming weekend feels. Perhaps that treat is a pre-made frozen breakfast burrito from none other than, our favorite, Trader Joe's. Made with a combo of fluffy eggs, tender potatoes, melty cheese, and crisp turkey bacon. Ready to be popped in a microwave (or oven) and zapped to breakfast perfection. If this does happen to be the case for you, we're going to have to ask you to please put that burrito down. Seriously, step away from the burrito.
Why? Because TJ's has just released a (not quite nationwide) recall on this beloved product. The reasoning behind the recall lies in the "potential presence of plastic in the product." We have so many questions: Who discovered the first plastic-laced burrito? Where did the plastic come from? Did it have a similar consistency to the crisp turkey bacon? If I finished my burrito already, is it too late?!
Luckily for those of you who haven't picked up burritos recently, the company has announced that all contaminated products have been removed from sale at this time. And for breakfast burrito loyalists, you've been cautioned by TJ's, "...please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund." For more information about exactly which lot number of burritos were taken off shelves see the full statement, here.
