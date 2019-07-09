Story from Food & Drinks

These Are The Best Kitchen Gadgets On Amazon & They're All Under $10

Elizabeth Buxton
Amazon is an online shopping treasure trove, and with Prime Day just around the corner, we expect to find enticing deals on all kinds of gems. It's easy to get lost in pages upon pages of Amazon's funky, affordable buys from fashion to tech, home, and beyond. But we think the real sweet spot of this all-encompassing site is inside its unique and cheap kitchen gadget offerings. Because stumbling upon and scooping up finds like, for example, a pair of cat paw tongs tastes like a true kitchen victory.
The land of Amazon cooking tools is a place where all our wildest culinary fantasies can (and do) come true. You can fill your shopping cart with kale de-leafers (it's a thing), squishy silicone lobster claws to grip your pots, sleek futuristic rocks to hold your recipes, an artful metallic hand soap to get rid of lingering odors on your hands... The list goes on. Which is why we rounded up the most fantastical of these finds ahead.
These Amazon kitchen gadgets will add a little more magic to your cooking — for under $10 each. Because, really, who needs regular tongs when you can serve your guests with plastic paws?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 12

Kale and Herb Stripper



So simple, yet so many possibilities: Strip kale, collards, chard, and herb leaves from their stems in seconds with this green little gadget.
Chef'n
Herb Stripper
$7.99
2 of 12

Stainless Steel Soap Bar



Who knew stainless steel was the answer to cleansing hands of odors like garlic, onion, and fish?
Hoople
Stainless Steel Soap Bar
$6.99
3 of 12

Cupcake Corer



Making icing-filled cupcakes is no longer as hard as it looks. This nifty utensil is perfect for removing the center from cupcakes and muffins to make all your confectionary dreams come true.
Oxo
Good Grips Cupcake Corer
$6.99
4 of 12

Wavy-Edged Potato Cutter



For cutting fancy-looking potato slices like a pro.
Fheaven
Wavy Edged Cutting Tool
$3.99
5 of 12

Egg Slicer



A quick and easy solution for slicing your hardboiled eggs.
Oxo
Good Grips Egg Slicer
$9.99
6 of 12

Ceramic Scrubby Holder



Sharks are scary, but not when they're made of ceramic and storing your kitchen sponge.
Boston Warehouse
Shark Scrubby Holder
$7.64
7 of 12

Magnetic Recipe Holder



Using smart phones while cooking is dangerous spill territory — make OG recipe print-offs easy and mess-free with this sleek magnetic base and ball holder.
Architec
Recipe Rock, Magnetic Recipe Holder
$9.53
8 of 12

Silicone Oven Mitts



Toss out your dirty fabric oven mitts for this easier-to-clean and more durable food-grade silicone pair.
Axe Sickle
Silicone Heat Insulation Silicone Oven Gloves
$6.99
9 of 12

Cat Tongs



Like we said before: Why would anyone use a pair of tongs that aren't a pair of cat paws?
MIYA
Catch Cat Tongs, 7-inch, White
$7.93
10 of 12

Cob Corn Stripper



Make removing corn from the cob a cinch with this compact, stainless steel blade stripper.
Chef'n
Cob Corn Stripper (yellow)
$7.99
11 of 12

3-in-1 Avocado Slicer



Enhancing our love for avocados one split, pit and slice tool at a time.
Oxo
Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, Green
$9.99
12 of 12

Mini Broom and Dustpan Set



Sweep away counter crumbs in style with this compact brush and dustpan duo.
Home-X
Mini Broom And Dustpan Set
$6.99
