These Are The Best Kitchen Gadgets On Amazon & They're All Under $10

Amazon is an online shopping treasure trove, and with Prime Day just around the corner, we expect to find enticing deals on all kinds of gems. It's easy to get lost in pages upon pages of Amazon's funky, affordable buys from fashion to tech, home, and beyond. But we think the real sweet spot of this all-encompassing site is inside its unique and cheap kitchen gadget offerings. Because stumbling upon and scooping up finds like, for example, a pair of cat paw tongs tastes like a true kitchen victory.
The land of Amazon cooking tools is a place where all our wildest culinary fantasies can (and do) come true. You can fill your shopping cart with kale de-leafers (it's a thing), squishy silicone lobster claws to grip your pots, sleek futuristic rocks to hold your recipes, an artful metallic hand soap to get rid of lingering odors on your hands... The list goes on. Which is why we rounded up the most fantastical of these finds ahead.
These Amazon kitchen gadgets will add a little more magic to your cooking — for under $10 each. Because, really, who needs regular tongs when you can serve your guests with plastic paws?
Kale and Herb Stripper
So simple, yet so many possibilities: Strip kale, collards, chard, and herb leaves from their stems in seconds with this green little gadget.
Stainless Steel Soap Bar
Who knew stainless steel was the answer to cleansing hands of odors like garlic, onion, and fish?
Cupcake Corer
Making icing-filled cupcakes is no longer as hard as it looks. This nifty utensil is perfect for removing the center from cupcakes and muffins to make all your confectionary dreams come true.
Wavy-Edged Potato Cutter
For cutting fancy-looking potato slices like a pro.
Egg Slicer
A quick and easy solution for slicing your hardboiled eggs.
Ceramic Scrubby Holder
Sharks are scary, but not when they're made of ceramic and storing your kitchen sponge.
Magnetic Recipe Holder
Using smart phones while cooking is dangerous spill territory — make OG recipe print-offs easy and mess-free with this sleek magnetic base and ball holder.
Silicone Oven Mitts
Toss out your dirty fabric oven mitts for this easier-to-clean and more durable food-grade silicone pair.
Cat Tongs
Like we said before: Why would anyone use a pair of tongs that aren't a pair of cat paws?
Cob Corn Stripper
Make removing corn from the cob a cinch with this compact, stainless steel blade stripper.
3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Enhancing our love for avocados one split, pit and slice tool at a time.
Mini Broom and Dustpan Set
Sweep away counter crumbs in style with this compact brush and dustpan duo.
