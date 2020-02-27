Amidst our daily dose of perfect brunch pictures and impossibly cool fashion-week looks, there's one visual we covet most for an attainable aspiration: the stylish space. Whether it's from a luxe-lifestyle Instagram, a top media outlet's weekly newsletter, or our favorite online shop's newest collection, dreamy home inspiration entices us to
try buy it. But — because we're scrappy (and strapped for cash) — instead of instantly adding to cart, we hunted down all the expensive-looking furniture to decor dupes that we could find for cheap on Amazon.
Take a walk through our stylish-but-on-a-budget space: there's everything from boho-chic throw pillows with big dessert-bungalow vibes to a bust-shaped vase that will give your favorite influencer a run for her #shelfie, premium minimalist-style kitchen appliances, and tinted glassware that looks like a vintage treasure. Each of the unique finds ahead comes positively reviewed and clocks in at under $100 — aka a more affordable excuse to finally turn that "home goals" vision board into a reality (at least until you're ready to shell out for the more premium real-deals).
