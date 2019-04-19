Skip navigation!
Healthy Snacks
Diet & Nutrition
What To Eat If You Work Out In The Morning
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Why Smoking Weed Gives You The Munchies
Molly Longman
Apr 19, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
You've Heard Of Probiotics — Here's What You Need To Know About Prebiotics
Cory Stieg
Apr 2, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
The Post-Workout Snacks To Have In Your Gym Bag
Cory Stieg
Mar 28, 2019
Recipes
The Internet Is Buzzing About The Squash Casserole From
Queer...
Queer Eye season 3 was full of food moments that made our stomachs growl in-between sobbing fits. We saw the Fab Five and their heroes eat rabbit pie,
by
Olivia Harrison
Body
I'm 28 & Spent $1,425 On My Wellness Routine This Week
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not
by
You
Diet & Nutrition
11 High-Protein Snacks To Add To Your Grocery List This Week
There's a lot to consider when you're choosing a snack, like: the flavors and textures you're craving, your hunger level, whether you have anything good
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Snacks
23 Healthy Snacks That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True
Snacking doesn't typically count as an actual meal, but if it did, it would be our favorite meal of the day. We love munching between breakfast, lunch,
by
Refinery29
Healthy Snacks
The Healthy Snacks To Have In Your Pantry For Late-Night Munchies
Whether you're heading home after a long night out, trying to fall asleep after binge-watching something scary, or just hungry after a sub-satisfying
by
Cory Stieg
Recipes
10 Super Bowl Finger Foods That Are Easy To Make & Even Easier To...
Most Super Bowl parties are spent socializing, sipping drinks, and of course, watching a little football. With so much to do within the span of a few
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
These Are The 6 Best Trader Joe's Dips, According To Employe...
For some of us less-then-enthusiastic football fans, Super Bowl parties aren't so much about who's playing — seriously, who is playing? No, these annual
by
Olivia Harrison
Healthy Recipes
Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics
The best part about the Super Bowl is that it presents an opportunity to snack on classic American appetizers like potato skins, spinach dip, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Clean Slate
Healthy Snacks To Satisfy Your Sweet & Salty Cravings
For many, snacks are essential to get through the day, including satisfying the need for a sweet treat here and there. But if you’re trying to eat
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Trader Joe's Food
Here's How Trader Joe's Trendy New Jackfruit Cakes Real...
Three days into January, Trader Joe's announced its first new product of 2019, vegan Jackfruit Cakes. The introduction of this product made quite a splash
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
We Tried Trader Joe's Best Vegan Buys — & Here Are Our Favor...
Eating vegan no longer feels restrictive — especially when exploring the grocery aisles of Trader Joe's. The budget-friendly store boasts a massive
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Diet & Nutrition
The Health Benefits Of Greek Yogurt, Explained
Prepare to see photos of pretty yogurt parfaits on your Instagram feed today, because believe it or not, it's National Greek Yogurt Day. While some might
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Are High-Protein Shakes A Waste?
From shakes to meat, and eggs to Soylent, lots of bodybuilding bros have a love affair with protein without fully understanding what the macronutrient
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Why Sugar-Free Candy Can Make Your Stomach Feel Horrible
A few years ago, a brand of sugar-free gummy bears went viral for a gross reason: they seemed to give lots of people horrific diarrhea. People who dared
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
The Underrated Halloween Snack That’s Pretty Good For You
'Tis the season to dissect a pumpkin, carve out its guts, display the carcass on your doorstep, and roast the innards to eat as a snack! After all,
by
Cory Stieg
Food & Drinks
9 Trendy Food Brands You Can Bulk Order Online
What's one thing that really helps us get through the day? Snacks. We take snacking almost as seriously as hydration... or, you know, breathing. Whether
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Trader Joe's Food
Forget Cauliflower! Trader Joe's Introduced Butternut Squash...
Step aside cauliflower because a new kind of pizza crust has arrived. As part of its extensive collection of seasonal fall products, Trader Joe's recently
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
What To Eat If It's Late & You Need Dinner
You've probably heard that if you eat dinner after a certain time at night, it's horrible for your health and you're doomed — but that's a touch
by
Cory Stieg
Starbucks
New Blended Coffee Drinks Are Coming To Starbucks & They're ...
This morning, Starbucks released two new ways to caffeinate, by combining components from a smoothie and a summer-favorite source of caffeine. Those
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
Is Beef Jerky Bad For You Or Just Misunderstood?
Jerky is kind of like the Michael B. Jordan of snacks — and not just because they're both beefy. Until recently, beef jerky had a pretty bad reputation
by
Cory Stieg
Best Ice Cream
Cado, The Latest Non-Dairy Ice Cream Brand Has An Avocado Base
Millennials are obsessed with avocados, right? And, millennials love plant-based foods, correct? Now that we're all in agreement, we have some news:
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
The Traditional Scandinavian Snacks We'll Be Eating During T...
We call June 21 the official first day of summer, but it's also referred to as the summer solstice. The longest day of the year is recognized across the
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Bring It
This Summer With These 3 Easy Potluck Ideas
Although we love potluck dinner parties, we dread figuring out what to bring and how to bring it. Making quality dishes large-scale and transportable is
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Ditch Your Boring Snacks For These Delicious Alternatives
It's a scenario we all know far too well: It's 3 p.m. — way too early for dinner — and your stomach is rumbling. You check your snack stash only to
by
Jen Anderson
Food & Drinks
Achieve Winter Food Bliss With These 3 Bite-Sized Recipes
If you've already reached you're winter meal prepping breaking point, where you constantly fight the urge to smash your quinoa and veggie-filled
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Make Healthy Comfort Food Magic With These 3 Easy Bowl Recipes
What's one easy way to make a healthy meal more comforting? No, not with magic — just eat it out of a bowl. While these serving vessels are NOT
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Trader Joe's Food
Trader Joe's Is A Grocery Paradise For Vegans, Too
Thanks to low prices, great options, and playful labels, Trader Joe's is an emporium of delight for foodies looking for a deal. And that's not just
by
Marshall Bright
