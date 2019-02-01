10 Super Bowl Finger Foods That Are Easy To Make & Even Easier To Eat

Most Super Bowl parties are spent socializing, sipping drinks, and of course, watching a little football. With so much to do within the span of a few hours, we need our food to be simple to make and easy to eat. That's why most party hosts (and guests) tend to gravitate toward finger foods for this particular annual event.
According to Pinterest, searches for "Super Bowl food easy appetizer ideas" are currently up 144% and many of the results that pop up for that search are recipes that require just a few ingredients and a tiny bit of time. The finished products of these quick and painless recipes are bite-sized snacks that are filling, delicious, and easy to eat while chatting with friends or screaming at the TV screen. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorites of those simple recipes.