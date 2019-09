From Mega Fan To Not A Fan At All — Here's Our Guide To Dressing For The Super Bowl

Admittedly, football isn't my forté — or sports in general, for that matter. I prefer to spend my Sunday nights prepping for the week ahead — you know, ordering Chinese takeout and doing mass amounts of laundry. However, there are a few sports-related traditions that I can get behind. First off, there's the food . Any party where you can get pizza, chips, dips , cocktail weenies and wings all in one place is a win-win (a touchdown?) in my book. And then, of course, there's the clothes.