UPDATE: This article was originally published January 23 at 12:15 p.m. ET.
No offense to football fans who tune in for the game, but some of us are just here for the all the brand-spanking new 2019 Super Bowl commercials when kickoff hits on Feb. 3. Brands continually go all out for when it comes to the big game, from enlisting major celebrities to dropping huge movie trailers. These aren’t the commercials you use your DVR to skip during an episode of The Good Place; they’re usually far more clever, wacky, or star-studded than your average ad.
And the hype makes sense: These TV spots, that can run anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute or so long, are super pricey. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that the average Super Bowl commercial costs about $5 million, and that’s just the cost to secure the airtime. There’s also production cost to consider, which, according to that WSJ report, can cost anywhere from $1 million to $5 million. According to CNBC, some top spenders during the 2018 Super Bowll were Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($11.9 million), Jack Ryan ($10 million), and the “Alexa loses her voice” ad ($14.9 million!). While a lot of big movie trailers premiere during the game, this list focuses on more traditional ads — after all, those brands are the ones already posting teasers on YouTube, getting you hyped for what they have in store for Feb. 3.