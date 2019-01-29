10 Super Bowl Nail Ideas — Even If You Just Watch The Commercials

Whether you're a loyal football fan with a vintage Tom Brady jersey to prove it, or you're just now realizing L.A. has a football team, chances are better than not that you'll be feeling the game-day spirit come Super Bowl Sunday — this Sunday — February 3.
For any nonfans out there, this year's most-watched sports contest — Super Bowl LIII — will be between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. And if you haven't already, we recommend choosing a side — L.A. blue or New England red — and showing your allegiance in the most subtle way: with your manicure.
Ahead, we've rounded up the coolest Super Bowl nail-art ideas to show off your team spirit — or just to have a cute manicure as you plow through tortilla chips and seven-layer dip.