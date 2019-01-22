Toss The Pigskin! Dr. Pimple Popper Is Getting A TLC Super Bowl Special

Following the success of TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper holiday special, the instant classic that was the 12 Pops of Christmas, the TV network has just surprised popaholics across America with some incredible news: There's another seasonal pimple-popping feature on the horizon, and it might just beat those holiday pops in overtime.
The football terminology is corny, but completely called for, as our favorite cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Sandra Lee, will hit the small screen on Sunday, February 3, with a six-hour show in celebration of the most-watched sporting event of the year: the religious holiday some call Super Bowl Sunday.
According to the just-dropped TLC press release, the popping special — aptly titled "Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl" — will be a highly-competitive full-feature event, airing the same day and time as the actual Super Bowl.
With a scheduled runtime from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on game day (the football kickoff is 6:30 p.m. EST), you can click over to TLC for a repeat showing of the best Dr. Pimple Popper episodes of all time, plus behind-the-scenes clips, fun pop-up factoids, and Where Are They Now updates from Dr. Lee's most memorable patients from the past.
The most loyal popaholics will want to tune in at 5 p.m. sharp, when the six-episode Dr. Pimple Popper marathon starts. Though if you're semi-invested in the New England Patriots vs. L.A. Rams face-off, you can always channel surf between the two forms of entertainment, catching a few touchdowns, some mildly funny commercials, Maroon 5 at the half-time show, Gisele in the press box, and those pus-spewing blackhead extractions we all know and love — a television buffet sure to keep you on the edge of your seat all night long.
"Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl" will air Sunday, February 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on TLC.
