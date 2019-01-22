Toss The Pigskin! Dr. Pimple Popper Is Getting A TLC Super Bowl Special

With a scheduled runtime from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on game day (the football kickoff is 6:30 p.m. EST), you can click over to TLC for a repeat showing of the best Dr. Pimple Popper episodes of all time, plus behind-the-scenes clips, fun pop-up factoids, and Where Are They Now updates from Dr. Lee's most memorable patients from the past.