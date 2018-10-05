Pass The Eggnog! Dr. Pimple Popper Is Getting A TLC Holiday Special

Dr. Pimple Popper has already gifted us popaholics with plenty this year. When you stop to consider the pounds of pus that woman has uncorked, the sheer volume of tissue she's scooped out of necks — and butts (!) for patients and fans to enjoy — we all start feeling a little more thankful.
And yet, after airing a 6-episode television series this summer — which was renewed for a sophomore season — and dropping a steady stream of gnarly popping videos to her YouTube channel, our sweet sweet Sandra Lee is gifting us all an end-of-year bonus: An hour-long TLC holiday special they're calling "The 12 Pops of Christmas," reports Cosmo.
Advertisement
Like the rest of us, Dr. Lee gets super busy at the tail end of the year. According to a press release from the TV network, patients flood into her office around the holidays in hopes of getting their bulging bumps popped, squeezed, or chopped off, so they can go home and enjoy cranberry vodka season without Uncle Jimmy asking: "Hey, what's that thing on your neck?"
For those who want in on all the festive pops Dr. Lee tackles, you can tune into the hour-long montage on TLC this December. But if that cuts into your "It's A Wonderful Life" and "Home Alone" double-header, no worries, because Dr. Pimple Popper season two comes back on a weekly basis in January 2019. Pus: the gift that keeps on giving.
"The 12 Pops of Christmas" special will premiere Thursday, December 13 at 9 p.m. EST.
Advertisement