More than just the exclusive, unfiltered commentary from Dr. Lee herself, the recaps also includes tons of photos — starting from when a patient enters Dr. Lee's office with a massive lump or odd bump, all the way to recovery. "When the episodes air, the images of the growths that these patients have are on the screen for just a second before they disappear," Dr. Lee says. "I take so many photos of the conditions that I’m about to operate on, because I want to be able to share those really interesting and powerful photos with everyone. I think it may be especially interesting for people who are fascinated with the skin and the science of our skin to have these visuals."