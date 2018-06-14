Dr. Pimple Popper's New Show Will Feature The Biggest Cyst She's Ever Seen

Dr. Lee tells us that the series showcases some super gnarly growths, surprising to even the most seasoned popaholics. Cases will include massive lumps, protruding veins, tumors, and cysts — all of which stand in the way of the patients' confidence before they meet Dr. Lee. "I can tell you that in one episode, I take on the biggest cyst I've ever seen in my entire life," Dr. Lee reveals, adding that it's not all about pimples, as the title would suggest. "The pops that we show are big pops, but we also show other conditions within the broader scope of dermatology. The show gives people a chance to be detectives, to watch me tackle the most fascinating skin conditions they've never seen before."