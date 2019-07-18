If you delight in watching gooey zits pop and in seeing their nasty insides shoot across the room, take comfort in knowing that you are in the company of millions. And the Internet is totally supportive of your habit, too, providing popping videos in spades. At the forefront of the most gruesome ones is Dr. Sandra Lee (you know her as Dr. Pimple Popper), who posts intimate excavation videos of blackheads so big and cysts so goopy, they have to be seen to be believed. With more than 1.8 million extraction videos on YouTube, Dr. Lee’s clips are in fine company.
If you see a “freaking goldmine,” as one commenter posted, where others just see a lumpy nose — or just can’t look away from never-ending streams of pus that drain from enlarged pores — then hold onto your tweezers, because we’ve assembled the ultimate pimple porn playlist.
Ahead, see the most watched extraction videos of all time, each more intense than the last. And hold onto your lunch, you’re in for a bumpy ride.