Today is a joyous occasion for all those that live for extraction videos (and we know there are a lot of you out there!) because R29 is visiting your patron saint — and we're doing it live! That's right, we're at Dr. Pimple Popper's Southern California office to see how all the can't-look-away procedures go down. And yes, we're watching her work. (Eep!)
Now, we know you've already seen Dr. Pimple Popper — a.k.a. board-certified dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD — tackle some serious situations. There's been the big, the small, and the stubborn, but today we're covering uncharted territory with a mystery procedure. Of course, Dr. Lee is also answering your questions, and sharing some priceless, expert skin advice. The only question left to ask now: Are you prepared for this unknown challenge? We sure hope so.
Press play to watch R29 visit Dr. Pimple Popper's office.
