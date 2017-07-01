Dr. Pimple Popper Takes On Her Biggest Challenge Yet

This story was originally posted August 4, 2016.
No one out there actually likes a pimple — except for maybe one person.
Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper, has made her career on the gross little blemishes and built a huge following from the videos of her dealing with them. The gross, yet oddly fascinating, videos on her YouTube channel collectively have more than 675 million views since Dr. Lee started her channel in 2010.
But as practiced as she is, this one takes the cake.
Her latest video starts off with “ATTENTION: THIS IS NOT A DELTOID" written across the bottom. It’s a necessary warning: Whatever is under the woman's skin is so massive, it looks like she’s got another muscle layered on the upper part of her arm.
According to Dr. Lee, what’s actually going on is not an overdose of canned spinach, but a large lipoma, a type of benign fatty tumor. The woman says that she didn’t even notice it growing until it got so massive she couldn’t ignore it.
Skip ahead to about 13:30 to see the enormous pop, if you dare. If you can't even handle imitations of Dr. Pimple Popper's craft, then you may need to prep yourself for this.
But if you're brave and need your fill of explosive blemishes and borderline vomit-inducing procedures, you're in luck because they come in excess nowadays. Thanks, Snapchat surgeons. Beware, it is a deep rabbit hole to go down.
