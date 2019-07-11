Story from Beauty

Catch Up On Dr. Pimple Popper's Best Blackhead Videos Before Tonight's Premiere

Megan Decker
Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Pimple Popper.
If you've ever trolled the internet for Dr. Pimple Popper content — to watch for your own secret enjoyment or to show a co-worker who innocently mentioned she's into medical mysteries — chances are you've pressed play on a blackhead extraction video (or three).
Maybe it's their universal nature (we all have, or have had, those pesky black dots sprinkling our nose), or the fact that it's strangely satisfying to watch a string of pus pop out of such a pinhead-sized pore, but there's something people love about blackheads. And Dr. Sandra Lee faces her fair share of 'em daily.
Advertisement
The next time you're looking for your quick fix of satisfying blackhead extractions by the dermatologist extraordinaire herself, we've rounded up the greatest Dr. Pimple Popper blackhead video content of all time, ahead. Just be warned: These viral videos are not for the faint of heart (or stomach), so click the play button at your own discretion — and maybe after lunch.
1 of 6

Back Blackhead Extraction



The thumbnail alone will tell you that this video is pretty gnarly. The blackhead itself is a crater-like, hardened black pore that's surrounded by red, inflamed skin. The removal is more of a digging and scratching process than a pop, but satisfying nonetheless.
Related Stories
The Biggest Lipomas Dr. Pimple Popper Has Seen
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 3 Starts Tomorrow
Every Dr. Pimple Popper Skin Tag Surgery Video
2 of 6

Blackhead & Whitehead Extractions



This is a vintage pop — filmed back in 2015 — but the sweet 11 minutes and 30 seconds of blackhead pus-spewing are truly evergreen. The patient is a 90-year-old man with a case called rhinophyma (a condition which was featured on Dr. Pimple Popper this season). Rhinophyma causes thickening of the skin on the nose, increased oil production in the area, and very large pores filled with keratinous material (pus). The result is a bulbous minefield of blackheads and whiteheads, all of which Dr. Lee squeezes up and out.
Advertisement
3 of 6

Dilated Pore Of Winer (Giant Blackhead)



During her 12 Pops of Christmas holiday special, Dr. Lee treated a 55-year-old patient whose blackhead turned into a dilated pore of Winer — a.k.a. a blackhead that grew so big that its exterior solidified and stretched out the pore. In case you missed that glorious, deep-rooted extraction, this is three minutes of a similarly satisfying surgery.
4 of 6

Nose Blackhead Extractions



Probably the most #relatable video of the bunch, this clip shows Dr. Lee going to town on a teenager's blackhead-covered nose. She uses a sharp, looped comedone extractor to puncture and compress the tiny black pores until they release white, stringy pus.
5 of 6

Huge Blackhead, Big Open Cyst, Or A Nice Dilated Pore Of Winer?



From the thumbnail alone, you can tell that this video is very graphic (YouTube actually imposed an age restriction to watch). The contents of the video showcase another severely dilated pore of Winer (giant, hardened blackhead), and this one presents as a black, sooty kind of scab. Once the pore is unplugged, Dr. Lee squeezes a fountain of white, soggy, cheese-like skin cells lodged deep within the pore. You must have a stomach of steel to watch until the explosion at the end.
6 of 6

Blackhead Field Of Dreams: Supercomedones & Dilated Pores of Winer



Typically, we find pesky blackheads popping up on areas of the face where there's significant oil secretion, like the nose and chin. But this video shows a pretty major presentation of blackheads across a patient's upper back — a spot where they're able to grow and fester undetected for a long time. This clip shows Dr. Lee taking to the hundreds of small, pus-filled black pores on this guy's back.
Advertisement

More from Skin Care